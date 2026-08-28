Romano confirms 'it's over' for Chelsea flop who joined the club in 2023

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea are finally bringing David Datro Fofana’s frustrating spell at Stamford Bridge to an end, with the striker set to join Swiss side Servette on a permanent transfer.



The 23-year-old arrived in West London from Molde in January 2023 with a growing reputation, but he never managed to establish himself in Chelsea’s first team.

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Instead, much of his time under contract with the Blues has been spent moving between loan spells across Europe.

A permanent departure now gives both Chelsea and Fofana the clean break that has seemed inevitable for some time.

Servette agree permanent deal with Chelsea

According to Fabrizio Romano, Servette have completed an agreement to sign Fofana permanently from Chelsea.

🚨🇨🇭 Servette FC have completed deal to sign David Datro Fofana from Chelsea on a permanent move. €2.5m fee plus €1m add-ons. It’s over between #cfc and Fofana. pic.twitter.com/TYtTBiBgKZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2026

The Swiss club will pay an initial €2.5m (£2.1m), with another €1m available in add-ons. Romano described the deal as the end of Fofana’s Chelsea chapter after more than three years attached to the club.

The move has also been detailed by Sports Mole, which reports that Fofana is expected to sign a three-year contract with Servette.

Chelsea originally paid around £11m to sign him from Molde, but he made only four senior appearances for the Blues before beginning a succession of loans.

Permanent exit is the best solution for all parties

This transfer may involve a significant financial loss for Chelsea, but keeping Fofana indefinitely would achieve very little.

He has spent time with Union Berlin, Burnley, Göztepe, Fatih Karagümrük and Strasbourg without ever getting close to becoming part of Chelsea’s long-term first-team plans. Another loan would simply have delayed the same decision.

For Fofana, Servette offers something far more valuable now: stability.

At 23, he still has plenty of time to rebuild his career, but regular football is essential. Constantly moving between clubs has made it difficult for him to develop rhythm or establish himself anywhere.

Chelsea’s aggressive strategy of signing young prospects inevitably means some investments will not work out. The important thing is recognising when to move on.

Medical today: Experienced Premier League star in London to complete Chelsea move