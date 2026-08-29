(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool are closing in on the signing of Bradley Barcola from PSG.

However, former Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna believes that it might not be the right move for the 23-year-old right now.

Liverpool are in a period of transition, and Sagna believes Barcola could struggle in a team in transition.

Bradley Barcola faces a big Liverpool challenge

It will be interesting to see if the 23-year-old can hit the ground running in the Premier League and adapt quickly to English football. There is no doubt that he has the technical attributes to succeed with Liverpool, and he could be a star for them.

“Well, Liverpool didn’t have the best season last year, for different reasons of course,” Sagna told The Action Network. “For him, to join the team now, I don’t think it would be a good career choice, especially after winning so much with Paris. “Liverpool is one of the most important and respected English clubs. To play for them is something special. But the team seems to be a bit sick and recovering from the last season they had. “They will get back to their best, but I’m not sure a move right now is the best one for Barcola.”

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Barcola could have been ideal for Arsenal

Barcola was also heavily linked with a move to Arsenal. They could use more quality on the flanks, and they have already brought in Christos Tzolis.

However, players like Gabriel Martinelli have been linked with a move away from the club, and Arsenal will need to replace him. Barcola would have been an excellent acquisition for the North London club.

It seems the player is keen to join Liverpool instead. He will be hoping to play regularly with the Premier League club and establish himself as a key player.