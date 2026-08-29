Matias Fernandez-Pardo in action for Belgium (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Arsenal have entered into a dialogue with the entourage of Matias Fernandez-Pardo as they consider a late transfer move for the Lille star, I’m told.

Sources with a close understanding of the player’s situation have informed me that there is indeed interest from Newcastle United, as has been widely reported, but that Arsenal are also emerging as a serious option.

Fernandez-Pardo is looking to leave Lille this summer and this has previously had top clubs on alert, though his £60m asking price is seen as a bit high, and has slowed down progress so far.

However, Arsenal are eager to strengthen in attack towards the end of this window and may now be increasingly willing to negotiate a move for Fernandez-Pardo as an alternative to Julian Alvarez.

Arsenal keeping their options open

Although nothing has been decided on Alvarez yet at the time of writing, there is yet to be any real indication that the Atletico Madrid striker has opened the door to joining the Gunners.

That could change at any moment, but it would require a major U-turn from Alvarez, who has made Barcelona his full priority for the entire window so far.

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Arsenal keeping their options open is probably sensible, and Fernandez-Pardo is a player they’ve long appreciated.

“There’s a dialogue established now as near the transfer deadline,” one source said. “Arsenal could formalise their interest once the Alvarez situation is clear. Mikel Arteta is a big fan of Fernandez-Pardo’s profile as he can play out wide or up front. The asking price has been an issue but at the same time there’s recognition that this could be a smart investment in a player whose value is likely to soar in years to come.”

There has not yet been any club-to-club contact, but Lille may now be receptive to offers due to the Belgium international no longer training with the team.

Fernandez-Pardo has been praised hugely by his international teammate Thomas Meunier, who described him as someone with an “incredible array of skills”, as per Football Insider.

Arsenal or Newcastle for Fernandez-Pardo?

I’m getting mixed messages on who’s in a stronger position at this moment in time, with some suggestion that Newcastle are already advancing on Fernandez-Pardo.

The 21-year-old may well look favourably on a move to St James’ Park as there’d be a more clear opportunity to start games on a regular basis.

However, not everyone I’ve spoken to is convinced this is accelerating, and we’ve seen Newcastle miss out on deals a few times this summer with rivals hijacking them late on.

Arsenal may well be seen as the more tempting project overall, but we’re perhaps still a long way from knowing for sure if the Premier League champions will launch an official move.

There are many factors at play here, and an update on Alvarez’s situation could be crucial, while Newcastle will hope to pounce if there’s any delay there.