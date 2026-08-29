Opportunistic Arsenal take risk over major attacker deal as top insider updates

Julian Alvarez is doing his best to leave Atletico Madrid and Arsenal are positioning themselves as an option.
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The Premier League is about to kick off its second weekend of the season, but as always at this weird time of year there’s plenty of transfer action going on too.
The biggest story in European football right now is Julian Alvarez, who is refusing to play for Atletico Madrid as he pushed for a Barcelona move.
But Barcelona aren’t offering what Atletico want, and Arsenal are hovering hoping that Alvarez eventually accepts that a move to the Emirates is better than nothing at all. David Ornstein explained more on TNT this morning.
Arsenal hope to snap up Alvarez after breakdown
“At the time of reporting, it’s a low chance that he will come to Arsenal, because he’s had his heart set on Barcelona,” Ornstein said.
“Atletico have closed the door to Barcelona, that won’t happen. They would do a deal with Arsenal, Arsenal are prepared to reach an agreement club to club. But they would want the player to want to join them and he’s shown no indication of wanting to at this point.
“He’s spoken to Mikel Arteta and said he doesn’t want to come. That could change – could he soften in the days ahead?
“I think that would be the target for Arsenal – Julian Alvarez – and if they don’t get him maybe they go with what they’ve got. But we don’t know until the deadline.”
You can understand Arsenal’s opportunistic position – they’ve got to ask themselves if they’re 100% happy with their team if they don’t sign Alvarez, however.
How comes this David Ornstein is informed of the personal private phone call between Arteta and Alveraz, does he bug Arteta’s phone, or is he making it all up as he goes along.
One minute he’s saying the deal is off, the next minute he is saying they are discussing putting in a resell clause. Which is it?
Alveraz is not making any friends at Athletico and they will never sell their player to their team enemy rivals, in Barcelona. Not after making it a major media statement that they will never sell to Barcelona.
So Alveraz will have to stay and get boo’d by his own fans as a traitor for loving Barcelona.
With his mixed commitments and strange obsession with Barcelona, he might be a bullet that Arsenal is fortunate to have dodged. A lot of the top European goal scorers are around the 30 year old bracket, which is why it is difficult. Osimhen is also unavailable according to Galatasaray.
Centre forward position is not as much a priority as a need for another quality left wing player at this moment in time, especially with both Trossard and Martinelli being sold.
Possibility players versitle two footed goal scoring left wingers are Raphinha, Rodrygo, Guler proven at a high level and also maybe (a loan for young Endrick) who is wanting more games.
There are many other options still to be played. Arteta will have a back up plan and usually gets it right.(Apart from the last minute Sterling knee jerk purchase it has been good purchases so far).