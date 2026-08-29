"Extremely overpriced" - Journalist criticises Liverpool's transfer move for Bradley Barcola

Bradley Barcola (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s transfer move for Bradley Barcola has been criticised by journalist Tancredi Palmieri as “extremely overpriced”.

The Paris Saint-Germain winger is expected to move to Liverpool for a fee of £106m, potentially rising to £123m, according to the Athletic and others.

This looks set to make Barcola one of the most expensive players ever, which is a reflection of the modern market, but still slightly surprising considering the France international hasn’t even been a regular starter for PSG.

See below for the reaction of Palmieri, who is clearly unimpressed with Liverpool’s business here…

Barcola at 125m€ to Liverpool is the joint 12th most expensive transfer in the history of football. Mah seems to me extremely overpriced — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) August 29, 2026

“Barcola at 125m€ to Liverpool is the joint 12th most expensive transfer in the history of football. Mah seems to me extremely overpriced,” he said on X.

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Have Liverpool overpaid for Bradley Barcola?

There’s certainly a case to be made that Barcola looks a tad overpriced, but there are a lot of different factors at play when it comes to determining a player’s transfer fee.

Ultimately, Liverpool needed a statement signing like this for their attack, and PSG will have been aware of that.

With the 23-year-old also tied down to a long-term contract at the Parc des Princes, that put the French giants in a strong negotiating position.

On top of that, PSG are quite entitled to look at some of the fees paid for the likes of Morgan Rogers, Elliot Anderson, and Yan Diomande this summer and ask for huge money for Barcola.

If anything, Liverpool have perhaps done well to get that fee down when it had previously been as high as £145m, according to Sky Sports.

If LFC can afford it, then why not? There’s an element of risk with every signing, and some of the club’s big-money purchases last year didn’t work out, with Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz struggling, but as long as Barcola performs then fans won’t care too much about how expensive he was.