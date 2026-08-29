Lamine Camara in action at the World Cup (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly expected to be coming in with a bid for Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues were supposedly in contact with their Ligue 1 counterparts yesterday to understand the conditions of the potential deal for Camara, though Liverpool’s interest is not as concrete.

Speaking in the latest video post on his YouTube channel, Romano has explained that the Reds enquired about Camara earlier in the summer, but never took things any further as a midfielder of that profile has not been a priority for them in this window.

Chelsea’s interest now clearly seems to be more concrete, with Romano claiming that Monaco feel the west London giants will be coming back with a bid.

Fabrizio Romano on Lamine Camara transfer situation

“The point with Lamine Camara is that Chelsea are in the race. Chelsea have made contact with Monaco yesterday. There was a direct conversation,” Romano explained.

“Chelsea so far have only asked for information – the price, the conditions of the deal. So this was the meeting yesterday, but Monaco have a feeling that Chelsea are coming. Monaco have a feeling that Chelsea will be there.”

He added: “Many Liverpool fans asking me about Lamine Camara. It’s true that Liverpool were asking for conditions of the deal for Lamine Camara but it was a few weeks ago not now.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

It was in July when they were trying to explore this possibility. In the recent days nothing really moved between Liverpool and Lamine Camara.

“I’m not saying that as a breaking news or an important news, it’s just something like behind the scenes. It’s normal for clubs to inquire about players to understand the situations, but Liverpool never really advanced because Liverpool are not planning to sign a midfielder for now.”

Will Liverpool regret missing out on Lamine Camara?

It sounds like Liverpool are happy with their midfield options, but that might come as a surprise to some fans.

The Merseyside giants didn’t look too convincing in their 2-2 draw with Newcastle United last weekend, with the Magpies finding huge gaps in the middle of the park.

Someone like Camara actually looks ideal to give Andoni Iraola an upgrade on Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister, but it seems this is not currently on the club’s agenda.

Chelsea fans will hope their club can take advantage and snap up this exciting young talent, who could be ideal to replace Enzo Fernandez, whose likely exit is also mentioned in Romano’s YouTube video.