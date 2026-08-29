Chelsea target set to fly to London for medical this weekend after move considerably above £43m agreed

Lamine Camara in action for Monaco against Liverpool in a pre-season friendly (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Lamine Camara is being strongly linked to Chelsea, and it looks like the Blues are ready to make a serious offer for him.

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Everything is moving in the direction of Enzo Fernandez leaving Chelsea this summer, and part of the conviction that that’s happening is that the Blues are getting into gear to sign a replacement.

Attempts to sign Alex Scott and Adam Wharton look pretty hopeless, especially at this late stage in the window. So instead the Blues look to be turning to a more achievable target: Lamine Camara of Monaco.

??? | LAMINE CAMARA À CHELSEA, ÇA SE CONCRÉTISE ! Lamine Camara ne sera pas convoqué par l’AS Monaco ce dimanche. L’accord est conclu entre les différentes parties. Le Sénégalais est attendu à Londres dimanche ou lundi pour passer sa visite médicale, avant de signer son… pic.twitter.com/GzrrDDh1fo — Lassana Camara (@mauritaniefoot) August 29, 2026

Midfielder coming to London this weekend to complete transfer

Various sources, including top insider Fabrizio Romano, have started discussing a potential move in the last 24 hours.

Romano says that the Blues have “made contact with Camara’s camp” and that there was a “direct meeting” between Chelsea and Monaco yesterday to discuss a deal.

Senegalese journalist Lassana Camara followed that up today by saying that the 22 year old is coming to London tomorrow or on Monday to do a medical and sign his contract, indicating that things are even more advanced than Romano has claimed.

He also calls Camara “one of the best African players of his generation.” We’ve not seen enough of the midfielder to know how true that is, but of course that’s just what Chelsea want to hear.

Monaco play tomorrow, and a big clue about the progress of the deal will be whether Camara is included in their squad. There was talk that a £43m offer had been rejected, implying that the Blues have had to go significantly higher than that to sign him.