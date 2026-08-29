Leeds considering loan or sale for 22 year old; with Chelsea talent a potential replacement

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Wilfried Gnonto of Leeds United in action
Wilfried Gnonto of Leeds United in action (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leeds attacker Wilfried Gnonto has been linked to Fiorentina, and it would be a move with consequences around the league.

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Fiorentina are interested in signing Leeds winger Wilfried Gnonto, according to a report from the Athletic today.

After a promising start a few years ago, Gnonto has struggled to make himself a regular starter, and last season was used mainly as a sub. He needs a fresh start and Leeds are considering making that happen.

It’s not yet been decided if a move would be a loan or a permanent move. The Italian is still just 22, and despite not having been a regular for the Whites would attract a decent fee.

“Leeds sources have indicated there is a small possibility a move could progress, but they also acknowledge that it is late in the transfer window and they would need to sign a replacement should they sanction an exit for the 13-time Italy international,” the Athletic’s piece claims.

Gnonto departure could convince Chelsea to sanction Mudryk move

Mudryk Chelsea
(Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

The knock on effects of this move could be significant around the Premier League.

Leeds have been very keen on bringing in Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk on loan. So far, the Blues haven’t been interested in allowing the Ukraine international to go on loan to Elland Road.

After missing 18 months with a doping ban, the winger desperately needs to play every week, and there were doubts about whether a Leeds team prioritising results over developing other team’s players would give him that, especially considering it may take a while for him to get up to speed.

But with Gnonto out of the picture there would be significantly less competition, and Chelsea might now be persuaded.

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