Liverpool flag outside Anfield (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are now closing in on the signing of Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain.

According to French publication L’Equipe, the 23-year-old is all set to travel to England today to complete his move to the Premier League club. The package to sign the French international attacker is thought to be worth around €140 million.

Bradley Barcola could transform Liverpool’s attack

Liverpool were in desperate need of quality wingers, and Barcola should prove to be an excellent acquisition. He is highly rated across Europe, and he has shown his quality with PSG and the French national team, despite not playing regularly at the club. Barcola registered 20 goal contributions last season, and he will look to showcase his qualities consistently in the Premier League.

The French international is excellent at taking on defenders and beating them in one-versus-one situations. He will add some much-needed unpredictability in the final third.

Liverpool currently have Victor Munoz and Rio Ngumoha as the only specialist wingers at the club. Munoz joined Liverpool earlier this summer and is getting to grips with English football. On the other hand, Ngumoha is a teenager, and Liverpool simply cannot rely on him to perform at a high level every week.

They will need to nurture him carefully and help him develop at his own pace. They need an established attacking player on the flanks, and Barcola should be ideal for them.

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Barcola ready for Premier League challenge

The French international will be delighted to have sorted out his long-term future, and he will look to focus on his football now. He’s too good to sit on the bench at PSG, and it remains to be seen whether he can make his mark in English football.

Barcola was also heavily linked with Arsenal.