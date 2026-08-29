Liverpool player ratings: Wirtz produces superb assist, but summer signing struggles

Cody Gakpo and Florian Wirtz in action for Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Our Liverpool player ratings are in after another bad game for new manager Andoni Iraola as his side could only draw 2-2 at home to Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool had to twice come from behind at Anfield, with the Reds still yet to pick up a victory under Iraola’s management since he replaced Arne Slot in the summer.

The underlying numbers aren’t pretty for Liverpool – although they had the bulk of possession (69.5% to Forest’s 30.5%), they still allowed 23 touches in their penalty area, with Forest managing 12 shots and a superior xG to their hosts, with 2.3 vs 1.6.

Here’s a look at the Liverpool player ratings for an idea of who rescued the Reds today and who let them down…

Liverpool player ratings as Florian Wirtz shines

Alisson Becker – 6 – Not really at fault for the two goals, but as a goalkeeper you’re always going to lose points if you let in a couple, though he also made a good save in the first half to stop Forest doubling their lead.

Virgil van Dijk – 6 – Looking quite clearly past his best with another unconvincing display. When do Liverpool address this elephant in the room?

Jeremy Jacquet – 6.5 – Despite the two goals conceded, Jeremy Jacquet is showing some promise in his early days with LFC. Made one particularly crucial intervention in the first half.

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Jeremie Frimpong – 5 – He was a very attacking wing-back during his Bayer Leverkusen days but he doesn’t look at home as a regular right-back at Liverpool. Hooked off, with Dominik Szoboszlai moving out of position to replace him at right-back.

Milos Kerkez – 5 – Oh dear. Another of Liverpool’s failed full-back signings from last summer. Subbed off and replaced by Kostas Tsimikas, which tells you all you need to know.

Alexis Mac Allister – 6 – Didn’t do a whole lot wrong as such, but Alexis Mac Allister doesn’t influence games as much as he should, and this was one of those days where he helped them retain possession, but without doing much of note with it.

Dominik Szoboszlai – 7 – One of the more positive performers as usual for Liverpool, though Dominik Szoboszlai is often unfortunate to be shifted out of position to right-back where he can’t influence the game as much.

Florian Wirtz – 7.5 – A disallowed goal and a lovely assist for the equaliser, this was much better from Florian Wirtz, who is showing signs that he could be much better in his second season than he was in his first.

Victor Munoz – 7.5 – A promising young talent who worked hard and got his reward with a superb powerful shot for the equaliser late on.

Cody Gakpo – 7 – Did well to set up Alexander Isak’s goal, showing that perhaps he’s someone Liverpool shouldn’t be looking to sell.

Alexander Isak – 7 – A good poacher’s goal, but still a bit too quiet and off the pace for the most part.

SUBS: Tsimikas 6, Gravenberch 6, Araujo 5, Ngumoha 6, Nyoni 6