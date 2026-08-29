Cody Gakpo celebrates scoring for Liverpool against Newcastle (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly rejected a £69m bid from Tottenham for the transfer of Cody Gakpo as they hold out for closer to £75-80m.

The Netherlands international hasn’t quite lived up to expectations since joining Liverpool from PSV a few years ago, but one imagines he could still do a decent job for someone like Spurs.

Tottenham urgently need to rebuild after back-to-back 17th place finishes in the Premier League, and Gakpo has shown glimpses of real quality during his time in English football, even if he’s perhaps not been quite consistent enough for a club of Liverpool’s size.

Either way, for the time being it seems that LFC are keeping hold of Gakpo as they’ve turned down £69m from Spurs, according to Indy Kaila…

? EXCLUSIVE ? Spurs tabled a £69m bid for Cody Gakpo in the last 24 hours Anfield’s answer was immediate: rejected ?#LFC will not even begin talks until the number hits £75m – £80m ? The window is closing. The valuation is set. The next move belongs to #THFC ? pic.twitter.com/gOKVW8dfNT — indykaila News (@indykaila) August 29, 2026

The account states that Liverpool are insisting on at least £75m for Gakpo, so the ball is now in Spurs’ court as time is running out until the end of the window.

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Should Tottenham pay Liverpool’s asking price for Cody Gakpo?

It’s a difficult market at the moment, with THFC already paying well over the odds for some of their signings this summer.

The north London outfit can’t really complain that Liverpool are asking for this kind of money for Gakpo when they paid a similar amount for the far less proven Savio.

Vast sums were also spent on Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes, so it remains to be seen how much more Spurs can afford.

Gakpo could be a decent option for Roberto De Zerbi’s side, but perhaps there’s also better value to be found outside of the Premier League.

The fees in English football seem massively inflated now, so Tottenham would do well to cast the net a bit wider and invest in someone who might not be the biggest name now, but who could develop into someone with a similar stature to Gakpo in the future.