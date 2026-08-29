Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso celebrates (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea are looking to bring in a quality replacement for Enzo Fernandez, who is expected to join Manchester City.

The Blues are now stepping up their interest in Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara, according to a report from Foot Mercato. The French outfit is holding out for a fee of €50 million for the Senegal international midfielder, and all parties are pushing hard to complete the deal within the next 48 hours.

Lamine Camara could replace Enzo Fernandez at Chelsea

Camara has done quite well for the French outfit, and he has impressed with the Senegal national team as well. There is no doubt that he is a quality player with a big future, and he could be an asset for Chelsea in the long term.

The 22-year-old will add drive, physicality, and defensive cover in the middle of the park for Chelsea. However, Enzo Fernandez has been Chelsea’s creative hub since joining the club, and the team needs more creativity and goals.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can bring in the necessary additions before the transfer window closes. Camara will be hoping to test himself at the highest level, and moving to the Premier League will be exciting for him. Camara has also been linked to Liverpool.

They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they could provide him with the platform to fight for major trophies. The €50 million asking price might seem high right now, but the player is talented with immense potential, and he might justify the investment in the long term.

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Fernandez set for a new challenge

Meanwhile, Fernandez will be looking for a new challenge and a chance to compete at the highest level. Manchester City have been fighting for major trophies consistently, and the opportunity to play for them and reunite with his former manager Enzo Maresca would be ideal.