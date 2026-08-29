Matias Fernandez-Pardo in action for Lille (Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in a late summer transfer window swoop for Lille attacking midfielder Matias Fernandez-Pardo.

The talented 21-year-old has attracted a lot of interest in recent times after impressing in Ligue 1, and it seems he’s keen to leave his current club.

That’s according to the Telegraph, who state that Fernandez-Pardo is not currently involved in Lille training, with Newcastle exploring a possible move.

Still, Fernandez-Pardo will not come cheap, with at least £60m required to get a deal done, according to the report.

Matias Fernandez-Pardo could have other transfer suitors

This is not the first we’ve heard about Fernandez-Pardo possibly looking to seal a big move this summer, with Liverpool also understood to have considered him.

We reported on the Reds keeping the Belgium international in mind as one of several options in attack, while L’Equipe also listed them alongside others like Arsenal, Chelsea, and Atletico Madrid as suitors.

One imagines, however, that Liverpool’s pursuit of both Bradley Barcola and Ismaila Sarr, as reported by the Independent, means that they probably don’t have Fernandez-Pardo high up on their list of priorities at this moment in time.

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Matias Fernandez-Pardo looks ideal for Newcastle

After a difficult summer in which several star names have left Newcastle, they would do really well to lift the mood with an exciting signing like Fernandez-Pardo.

The youngster, who can play in a variety of positions out wide or up front, looks like a player with a big future who could get the St James’ Park crowd off their seats.

Anthony Gordon left NUFC for Barcelona earlier this summer, and Fernandez-Pardo could be just the kind of profile they need to replace him.

It will be interesting to see if this deal can progress in the final days of the window, while other big clubs could also surely be tempted to get involved due to the player’s desire to leave Lille.