Nick Woltemade of Newcastle is challenged by Jaka Bijol of Leeds during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Leeds United at St James' Park on January 07, 2026 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Nick Woltemade wants to leave Newcastle United before the summer transfer window closes.

According to a report from Football Fancast, Napoli are interested in signing the German international striker, and he has asked Newcastle to let him leave. It remains to be seen whether Newcastle are prepared to sanction his departure.

Nick Woltemade wants a Newcastle United exit

The player currently earns around €4.5 million per season at the English club, and Napoli want to sign him on loan. However, they want Newcastle to cover a percentage of his wages in order for the move to go through.

Such a move would not make any sense for Newcastle. They would weaken the attacking unit, and they would still have to pay some of his wages. It would be ideal for them to sell the player permanently so that they can replace him with the proceeds from his departure. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

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Woltemade’s Napoli move could benefit all parties

Woltemade joined Newcastle after an impressive season in Germany with Stuttgart. The Magpies paid a substantial fee to complete the deal. However, his performances have not been up to the mark (11 goals in 52 appearances). Newcastle need more goals, and investing in another striker would be ideal.

Yoane Wissa and William Osula are currently ahead of the German in the pecking order, and he needs to leave as well. He will not want to sit on the bench at Newcastle. The opportunity to join Napoli will be exciting for him, and it is no surprise that the player has asked to leave.

However, Newcastle must do what is best for the team, and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.