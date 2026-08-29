Nottingham Forest prepare to challenge traditional Premier League order with £40m+ bid for rising English academy star

Harrison Armstrong playing for Everton. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest are targetting Harrison Armstrong from Everton as they look to strengthen their midfield.

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Nottingham Forest are in action in the early Premier League game today, but like so many other teams they’re also locked in transfer talks as the window comes to a close.

TeamTalk reported that the Tricky Trees have given up on signing Spurs duo Lucas Bergvall and Pape Matar Sarr, and have a new man in mind.

Forest try to sign Everton’s rising academy midfield star

It’s a sign of the changing landscape in the Premier League that Forest (who were in League One not long ago) are moving to buy players from Everton, (who were competing for the Champions League not long ago).

The report says that Oliver Glasner’s new look team are targeting Harrison Armstrong. The 19 year old is only just becoming an option for David Moyes’ team, and started their first game of the new season. They don’t want to see him go – but Forest have apparently now mad a bid of more than £40m for the Toffees’ academy product.

That’s a serious amount of money, and if Armstrong starts pushing to go, they may not have much of a choice but to accept and try to replace him in the final days of the window.

TeamTalk report that “crucially, Armstrong is open to the move,” even though it means leaving his boyhood club as he’s on the verge of breaking into the team. That gives major encouragement to Forest and their manager Oliver Glasner, who has given the move the green light.