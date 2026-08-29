RB Leipzig set to pounce on Chelsea target who they think is a bargain at €20m

Marc Guiu celebrates a goal for Chelsea last season (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Chelsea striker Marc Guiu is set to move to RB Leipzig, with a medical potentially taking place this weekend.

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German transfer insider Phillipp Hinze has just brought major detail to a transfer story originally reported by Fabrizio Romano.

The journalist has given some interesting information about Marc Guiu’s impending move to RB Leipzig. Chelsea continue to clear the decks up front, having moved on Liam Delap and Nicolas Jackson earlier in the week. They now have a taker for Guiu, who has barely played in his years at Stamford Bridge.

RB Leipzig were apparently tracking Guiu before he made that move, and they now see their chance to bring in a profile they think fits their team and their club model.

Guiu fee set at €17m with Chelsea set for impressive profit

Hinze reports that Leipzig will pay €16m-17m including “realistic bonuses,” a pretty significant move for the Saxon club. The reports claim that the Spaniard will make his move tomorrow or on Monday to take a medical and complete the deal.

Leipzig apparently see potential in Guiu and potential for profit too, even paying this much for him. They are “convinced” by him in the medium to long term, although there are doubts in the short term given how little he’s played in the last two years.

Chelsea will profit on Guiu, despite the former Barcelona academy kid barely having played. That’s more good work from their sporting directors, who will end up with more than €150m for Jackson, Guiu and Delap when all is said and done.