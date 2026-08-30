Exclusive: Arsenal not pursuing Liverpool transfer target as they wait on Julian Alvarez

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta applauds the crowd at the Emirates Stadium (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Despite the rumours in the recent days, Arsenal are not working on a deal to sign Endrick – the Brazilian is not a target for Arsenal at all, and the striker is going to stay at Real Madrid.

The expectation is absolutely for Endrick to continue there, the decision has been made by the club, with the management, with the president Florentino Perez.

Liverpool recently enquired about Endrick transfer

? EXCLUSIVE ?@FabrizioRomano tells @caughtoffside… ? Arsenal are NOT targeting Endrick ? They're still waiting on Julian Alvarez's decision ? Liverpool asked about Endrick 3 weeks ago pic.twitter.com/xulmhRLKQf — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) August 30, 2026

So, Endrick is absolutely not a target for Arsenal this summer. However, Liverpool tried three weeks ago to understand the situation of Endrick, asking about potential conditions of the deal, to buy or to get the player on loan.

But the answer from Real Madrid was very clear – they don’t want Endrick to go, and Endrick is going to stay with Jose Mourinho this season.

So he’s not a target for Arsenal for sure, while Arsenal keep waiting for the Julian Alvarez situation, depending on what the player decides to do.

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