(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Julian Alvarez has been linked with a move away from Atletico Madrid, and Arsenal is a potential destination for him.

According to Juan Furlanich on D Sports, if the 26-year-old striker ends up leaving the Spanish club this summer, Arsenal is the only option for him. He has also been linked with Barcelona, but Atletico Madrid are adamant they do not want to sell to a rival.

Julian Alvarez could have only one option this summer

Juan Furlanich said: “Arsenal is asking Julián Álvarez to express his desire to play for the club. That’s why they haven’t made any moves to try to sign him. “That’s why they didn’t make an offer or start talks with Atlético Madrid. They’re waiting for Julián to say, ‘I want to go to England’ or ‘I’d like to play in England’.”

It remains to be seen whether the striker is prepared to return to the Premier League this summer. Arsenal are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they have been outstanding in recent seasons. They won the League title last season and reached the final of the UEFA Champions League.

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Alvarez could take Arsenal to another level

They could use more quality in the final third if they want to compete regularly with elite clubs. Signing the Argentina international could take them to a whole new level. Alvarez registered 29 goal contributions last season, and he is an exceptional player who could greatly improve Arsenal.

Viktor Gyokeres has done a reasonably good job since joining the London club, but they need someone with a more complete skill set leading the line. Alvarez can create opportunities for his teammates and score goals. He is also versatile enough to operate centrally as well as on the flanks.