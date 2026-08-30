(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing the Manchester United player Amad Diallo.

According to a report from 225 Foot, Aston Villa have made a surprise move to sign the player before the window closes. They have reportedly submitted a concrete offer to Manchester United. It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal for the 24-year-old across the line.

Amad Diallo could be an exciting signing for Aston Villa

Diallo was an important player for Michael Carrick last season, and he will want to play regularly at this stage of his career. If Manchester United can provide him with the necessary assurance, staying at the club would be ideal for him. However, if Manchester United decide to use Bryan Mbeumo on the right flank instead of Diallo, it would be ideal for the 24-year-old to accept a move to another club.

Aston Villa can provide him with regular opportunities and a competitive platform. They have put together a quality team and won the UEFA Europa League last season. They will look to make their mark in the Champions League this time around. They need more quality and depth to do well in the league and in Europe.

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Diallo could command a premium fee

The 24-year-old Manchester United attacker can operate on either flank, and he will help create opportunities for his teammates. He will add pace, drive and unpredictability going forward.

Aston Villa are closing in on the signing of Ibrahim Mbaye as well. It appears they are looking to restructure their attacking unit for the long term. It remains to be seen whether they can convince Manchester United to sell the player before the window closes.

Diallo has a contract with Manchester United until 2030, and Aston Villa might have to pay a premium for him.