Photo via SkySportsPL

Chelsea are running riot against Brighton with Cole Palmer the latest to get on the scoresheet.

Just minutes after missing a goal from point blank range, Palmer produced a stunning solo goal to make it 4-2.

Gathering the ball on the right-hand side, the England international strode with poise straight into the middle of the penalty box, leaving a stream of Brighton defenders trailing in his wake.

Although he had options out on the wing, Palmer opted to take matters into his own hands. Going past couple of players, he unleashed a left-footed strike past Bart Verbruggen into the corner of the net, sparking joyous celebrations across the home stands.

Watch the goal below:

Cole Palmer finishes EXPERTLY to give Chelsea their two-goal cushion back ? pic.twitter.com/6xI9W8xe2q — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 30, 2026

Xabi Alonso has the Chelsea side playing with confidence again

The spectacular goal cap-off underlined a brilliant afternoon for the Blues as manager Xabi Alonso has Chelsea playing with immense flair and confidence once again.

Having succeeded in instilling tactical discipline and rapid attacking transition into Stamford Bridge, Alonso has guided Chelsea to three consecutive victories in all competitions to start his managerial tenure.

With early goals from Roméo Lavia, Pedro Neto, and João Pedro putting Brighton under relentless pressure, Chelsea’s frontline looks completely revitalized under the Spanish coach.

Palmer’s breathtaking moment of individual brilliance capped off another dominant performance, signaling that Chelsea are ready to mount a serious top-4 challenge this season.