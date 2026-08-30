(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Barcelona have agreed a deal to sign Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal, with the Brazilian forward set to undergo his medical in Spain on Monday before completing his permanent transfer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano broke the news on X with his trademark “here we go” confirmation, revealing that Barcelona and Arsenal have reached a full agreement for Jesus.

Fabrizio Romano: Arsenal agree deal with Barcelona for Gabriel Jesus

Barcelona will reportedly pay €10 million (£8.5 million) plus add-ons for the 29-year-old striker.

Arsenal have given Jesus permission to travel to Barcelona on Monday to complete his medical examinations and finalise a two-year contract, with an option to extend the agreement for a third season.

The move brings an end to Jesus’ time in North London after he fell out of Mikel Arteta’s first-team plans.

??? BREAKING: Barcelona agree deal to sign Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal, here we go! Exclusive details: medical booked on Monday, #AFC to receive €10m package plus add-ons for permament deal. Gabriel Jesus will travel for medical as authorized by Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/Y4nFKERn3y — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2026

Arsenal have been linked with big money move for Julian Alvarez

Jesus’ departure could have significant implications for Arsenal’s transfer plans.

The Gunners are continuing their pursuit of Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez, with reports claiming they could be prepared to make a proposal worth more than £120 million for the Argentina international.

Barcelona had Alvarez on top of their wishlist, also a dream destination for the player, however, Atletico have refused to sell the Argentine to their rivals.

It has even been reported that Atletico are open to selling the player to Arsenal and even held a meeting with the Gunners to regarding it.

The sale of Jesus also frees up both squad space and wage capacity, giving Arsenal greater room to manoeuvre as they attempt to complete a blockbuster deal for Alvarez before the transfer deadline.

Mikel Arteta’s side have also been linked with the departure of Gabriel Martinelli, meaning Arsenal could undergo a significant transformation in attack before the window closes.

If Alvarez arrives, the Gunners would replace Jesus with one of Europe’s most accomplished forwards and add another elite attacking option to Arteta’s squad.

For now, however, Jesus is heading in the opposite direction.

With his medical booked for Monday and the agreement already reached, the Brazilian is on the verge of becoming a Barcelona player.