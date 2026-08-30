Andoni Iraola of Liverpool (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Liverpool remain interested in signing the Crystal Palace attacker Ismaila Sarr.

According to Fabrizio Romano, they are in active contact with the agents of the 28-year-old attacker. They are holding talks regarding a potential move, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal across the line.

Ismaila Sarr could add quality to Liverpool’s attack

Liverpool could use more cutting-edge in the final third, and Sarr has been a reliable performer in the Premier League with Crystal Palace. He was instrumental in their UEFA Europa Conference League win last season.

The opportunity to play for Liverpool could be exciting for the attack. He has consistently impressed against the Reds in the Premier League, and he would relish the chance to showcase his qualities with them now. Liverpool could give him the platform to compete regularly in the Champions League and fight for major trophies.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace will not want to lose a key player like him easily. It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to sanction his departure. Liverpool might have to pay a premium in order to get the deal done.

Liverpool are closing in on the capture of Bradley Barcola. They have already signed Victor Munoz earlier this summer. It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to sign another attacking player.

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Sarr could replace Gakpo at Liverpool

Cody Gakpo has been linked with a move away from the club, and Manchester City are hoping to secure his signature.

If the Netherlands International decides to move on, they will need to replace him, and the Crystal Palace attacker could be the ideal option. He is well settled in England, and he could make an immediate impact at Liverpool.