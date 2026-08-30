Andoni Iraola waves to the fans (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Liverpool are hoping to sign the Crystal Palace attacker Ismaila Sarr before the transfer window closes.

The 28-year-old has done well in the Premier League with the Eagles, helping them win the UEFA Europa Conference League last season. According to journalist Nabil Djellit, Liverpool are now preparing a new offer to sign the player, and there have been real exchanges between the two clubs.

Ismaila Sarr wants the move

The player strongly hopes to join Liverpool before the window closes. He has also been linked with Turkish outfit Galatasaray, but interest from the Turkish club has cooled for economic reasons.

Djellit shared on X: “Liverpool is preparing a new offer for Ismaila Sarr. The exchanges between the 2 clubs are real. The player strongly hopes for a move to the Reds. The Galatasaray track has cooled for economic reasons.”

It is clear that Liverpool will have to pay a premium in order to get the deal done, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

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Sarr set to replace Gakpo?

On the other hand, Cody Gakpo has been strongly linked with an exit. He is a target for Manchester City, and Liverpool are looking to recoup a substantial amount of money from his departure. If the Netherlands International decides to move on, Sarr could be a quality replacement. He has done well in the Premier League over the years, and he has particularly impressed against Liverpool.

There is no doubt that he deserves to play for a bigger club, and the opportunity to join Liverpool will be hard to turn down for him. He is at the peak of his career, and this is the right time to move on and take on a new challenge.

It will be interesting to see if the two can finally agree on a deal before the transfer window closes. The player will certainly look to sort out his future quickly and focus on his football.