(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool have made official club-to-club contact with Genk over a potential transfer for teenage goalkeeper Lucca Brughmans, as the Reds continue planning for the long-term future of their goalkeeping department.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed the development on X, revealing that Liverpool have opened direct negotiations with the Belgian club following an initial report from Sacha Tavolieri.

Romano wrote:

“Liverpool have made official club to club contact with Genk to sign Lucca Brughmans as new goalkeeper. #LFC assessing whether to sign Brughmans for now if Mamardashvili goes to Nottingham Forest or eventually joining from 2027. Deal on between clubs – follows @sachatavolieri”

?? Liverpool have made official club to club contact with Genk to sign Lucca Brughmans as new goalkeeper.#LFC assessing whether to sign Brughmans for now if Mamardashvili goes to Nottingham Forest or eventually joining from 2027. Deal on between clubs – follows… pic.twitter.com/UYlCLZaFe6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2026

Liverpool weighing immediate Lucca Brughmans transfer

Brughmans is regarded as one of the most promising young goalkeepers in Belgian football, with his extraordinary 6ft 7in frame immediately standing out.

Liverpool are now assessing whether to complete the transfer immediately in the event that Giorgi Mamardashvili leaves or agree a deal that would allow the teenager to remain at Genk before moving to Anfield in 2027.

That approach could allow the highly rated youngster to gain valuable first-team experience rather than immediately becoming part of Liverpool’s senior goalkeeping setup.

Mamardashvili linked with move to Nottingham Forest

The timing of Liverpool’s approach for Brughmans is closely connected to uncertainty surrounding Mamardashvili.

Georgian international Giorgi Mamardashvili has emerged as a top transfer target for Nottingham Forest in the final days of the window as reported by Nottingham Post.

Having joined Liverpool from Valencia, Mamardashvili has found himself behind undisputed number one Alisson Becker.

And in the games he has played, he has not looked extremely convincing either.

With Forest eagerly exploring a move to bring in Mamardashvili as their new primary shot-stopper, a potential departure would leave a vacancy in Liverpool’s senior squad.

If Mamardashvili leaves Liverpool before the deadline, the Reds would potentially have greater reason to accelerate their plans for Brughmans.