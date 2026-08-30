Liverpool flag outside Anfield (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have contacted the agent of Chelsea winger Pedro Neto to explore the possibility of a late transfer to Anfield before the summer window closes.

According to a report from Football Transfers, Liverpool are actively holding discussions with Pedro Neto’s representatives as they look to secure a replacement for Cody Gakpo.

Manchester City are locked in negotiations over a late deal to bring Gakpo to the Etihad Stadium following the departures of Omar Marmoush and Savio to Tottenham.

Liverpool target Pedro Neto as Gakpo replacement

As per the report, Liverpool are prepared to sanction Gakpo’s sale before the transfer window closes, but only if they can secure another high-caliber attacker alongside Bradley Barcola.

Neto is high on Liverpool’s shortlist, and the 26-year-old Portuguese winger is understood to be open to leaving Stamford Bridge if an attractive proposal arrives.

It adds that Neto would be open to leaving Stamford Bridge if he receives an lucrative offer.

The Reds are now in touch with his agent to gauge whether a move is a possibility.

Chelsea demanding £100m plus for Neto

Any attempt by Liverpool to sign Neto is likely to require a huge financial commitment.

Chelsea have reportedly placed a valuation of close to £100 million on the Portuguese winger, a figure that reflects the club’s reluctance to lose another important attacking player late in the transfer window.

Chelsea signed Neto from Wolverhampton Wanderers for around £54 million in 2024, meaning the Blues would demand a significant premium to consider selling him.

Pedro Neto also linked with Al Hilal

Liverpool are not the only side to show serious interest in the former Wolves star.

Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal actively pursued Neto earlier in the window, pushing to agree personal terms with the player.

However, the Riyadh-based club cooled their interest after finding Chelsea’s steep financial demands excessive.

Pedro Neto could be a decent signing

The Portuguese winger has established himself as a dangerous creator and ball carrier since arriving in London, providing goals and assists across multiple competitions.

His ability to play on either flank, attack defenders one-on-one and contribute directly in the final third makes him a profile Liverpool could value highly.

Across his career at Stamford Bridge, the Portuguese international has registered 21 combined goals and assists in the Premier League.

Since his move to Chelsea he has scored 20 and assisted another 19 in 106 games across all competitions.

If Gakpo does leave Anfield for Manchester City, Liverpool will need to move quickly to sign him before the deadline ends.