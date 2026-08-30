(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been urged to sign a new left-back to replace Luke Shaw after his horrid defending resulted in an early goal for Ipswich Town at Old Trafford.

Reporting live from Old Trafford for BBC Sport, Chief Football News Reporter Simon Stone highlighted the growing consensus that United must recruit a primary option on the left flank:

“The should-they, shouldn’t-they debate over whether Manchester United need another left-back is only going one way on this evidence. Luke Shaw is really struggling to deal with Abdul Fatawu.”

The goal came down the right-hand side when Abdul Fatawu displayed a superb first touch, going past Shaw with sheer ease, with the Man United defender struggling to catch up with him.

Fatawu delivered a cross toward the left of the penalty spot where Leif Davis made it look simple, striking a brilliant finish on the half-volley into the roof of the net to give Ipswich the lead.

Luke Shaw has not been the same since his leg injury

Shaw’s physical struggles against Fatawu have reignited persistent concerns regarding his long-term recovery and consistency.

Since suffering a severe double leg fracture early in his Manchester United career, the 31-year-old full-back has battled lingering fitness setbacks and recurring muscular issues.

His lack of burst and recovery speed was brutally exposed on Ipswich’s opening goal. With Shaw struggling to hold down his flank against direct, explosive wingers, pundits and fans alike are calling on the Red Devils’ hierarchy to prioritise an elite left-back before the transfer window closes.

Man United have been linked with a new left-back

United’s recruitment team has actively explored several profiles to address their defensive depth, with Newcastle’s Lewis Hall earmarked as a primary target earlier in the summer.

However, with Newcastle reluctant to sell Hall without a steep price tag, alternative options have emerged.

Tottenham full-back Djed Spence was reportedly offered to Manchester United and Liverpool before his eventual move to Inter Milan.

With names like David Raum, Alejandro Balde, and Raphael Guerreiro also linked, the Red Devils are actively weighing their options before the transfer window shuts.