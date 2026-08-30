Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Michael Carrick, Interim Manager of Manchester United looks on. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Joshua Zirkzee has been linked with a move away from Manchester United this summer.

The Netherlands International has struggled since his £36.5 million move to the Premier League, and he has been linked with an exit constantly.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Atletico Madrid are interested in signing the Manchester United Striker, and it remains to be seen whether they decide to come forward with an offer for him.

Joshua Zirkzee emerges as Atletico Madrid target

Julian Alvarez has been linked with Arsenal and Barcelona in recent weeks, and Atletico Madrid could look to replace him with Zirkzee if the South American decides to move on.

It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds over the next few days. Even though he is not an important player for Manchester United, they need more depth in the attacking unit and selling the Netherlands international without replacing him properly would be a mistake.

Benjamin Sesko is still a young player who is getting to grips with English football. Manchester United cannot rely on him to score goals every week. They need more depth in the attacking unit before the window closes.

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Zirkzee could revive his career in Spain

On the other hand, the opportunity to play for Atletico Madrid will be quite exciting for Zirkzee. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and if they can provide him with regular gametime, it could be ideal for the player as well.

The attacker will be looking to get his career back on track with regular football once again. He is at the peak of his career, and he will not want to sit on the bench at Manchester United. He has shown his quality at Bologna in Italy, and there is no doubt he could be a strong option in the right team.