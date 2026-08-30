Exclusive: Arsenal make surprise Endrick move as Real Madrid deliver transfer response

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Declan Rice of Arsenal celebrates with teammates following his team's victory in the 2026 FA Community Shield match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Principality Stadium on August 16, 2026 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal have accelerated their search for a world-class striker in the final days of the summer transfer window, exploring bold alternatives to strengthen their attacking line.

The North London club had long been focused on Julián Álvarez from Atlético Madrid, but with negotiations proving difficult, the Gunners briefly turned their attention to Real Madrid’s teenage sensation Endrick.

Endrick emerges as an ambitious Arsenal target

Endrick warming up for Lyon
Endrick warming up for Lyon (Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty Images)

Sources have informed CaughtOffside that Arsenal officials examined the conditions of a potential move for the 19-year-old Brazilian, aiming to place him at the heart of their attacking project for the 2026/27 season.

However, Real Madrid immediately shut the door. The Spanish giants made it clear that Endrick will remain at the Santiago Bernabéu and continue his development under José Mourinho’s direct guidance. Mourinho insisted on overseeing the striker’s progress personally, considering him a cornerstone of Madrid’s future.

Multiple approaches from across Europe—both loan and permanent deals—were rejected outright. Real Madrid and Mourinho presented a united front, stressing that Endrick is untouchable and refusing to entertain any formal offers.

The player himself reinforced this stance, showing no desire to leave and expressing full commitment to Mourinho’s project. Endrick declined even to discuss personal terms or contract adjustments, underlining his loyalty to Madrid.

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Endrick remains untouchable at Real Madrid

Endrick warming up for Real Madrid
Endrick warming up for Real Madrid (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

For Real Madrid, Endrick is viewed as a ‘generational talent’ who cannot be sold at any price. Their uncompromising stance has forced Arsenal to refocus on Álvarez, with talks with Atlético still ongoing.

With the transfer deadline approaching, Arsenal’s hopes of landing Endrick have been completely extinguished, leaving Álvarez as the primary target to bolster their title ambitions.

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  1. I want to remind Arsenal that if any agreement is made between them and Barcelona about signing Julian Alvarez in the future it’s not acceptable and will make it look as no contract with Julian Alvarez but if I where to suggest I will advise Arsenal to walkaway from such contract because it is not necessary if we want to sign a player you make sure the player as well waint the club also even if he agreed now it doesn’t look as he wants Arsenal it’s like he is being forced to go to Arsenal even if we don’t sign any other player it looks okay than to bring a toxic into the team a stitch in time save nice.

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