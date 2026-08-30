Declan Rice of Arsenal celebrates with teammates following his team's victory in the 2026 FA Community Shield match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Principality Stadium on August 16, 2026 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal have accelerated their search for a world-class striker in the final days of the summer transfer window, exploring bold alternatives to strengthen their attacking line.

The North London club had long been focused on Julián Álvarez from Atlético Madrid, but with negotiations proving difficult, the Gunners briefly turned their attention to Real Madrid’s teenage sensation Endrick.

Endrick emerges as an ambitious Arsenal target

Sources have informed CaughtOffside that Arsenal officials examined the conditions of a potential move for the 19-year-old Brazilian, aiming to place him at the heart of their attacking project for the 2026/27 season.

However, Real Madrid immediately shut the door. The Spanish giants made it clear that Endrick will remain at the Santiago Bernabéu and continue his development under José Mourinho’s direct guidance. Mourinho insisted on overseeing the striker’s progress personally, considering him a cornerstone of Madrid’s future.

Multiple approaches from across Europe—both loan and permanent deals—were rejected outright. Real Madrid and Mourinho presented a united front, stressing that Endrick is untouchable and refusing to entertain any formal offers.

The player himself reinforced this stance, showing no desire to leave and expressing full commitment to Mourinho’s project. Endrick declined even to discuss personal terms or contract adjustments, underlining his loyalty to Madrid.

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Endrick remains untouchable at Real Madrid

For Real Madrid, Endrick is viewed as a ‘generational talent’ who cannot be sold at any price. Their uncompromising stance has forced Arsenal to refocus on Álvarez, with talks with Atlético still ongoing.

With the transfer deadline approaching, Arsenal’s hopes of landing Endrick have been completely extinguished, leaving Álvarez as the primary target to bolster their title ambitions.