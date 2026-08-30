Morgan Gibbs-White of Nottingham Forest and Pape Matar Sarr of Tottenham Hotspur (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pape Matar Sarr has been linked with a move away from the club, and Juventus are hoping to sign him.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 23-year-old midfielder has decided to join the Italian club, and the deal is now progressing to key stages. The Italian outfit will look to sign the player on loan with a buy clause.

Pape Matar Sarr closing in on Juventus move

The midfielder would have struggled for regular opportunities at the North London club this season, and it makes sense for him to move on. It remains to be seen whether he can get his career back on track with regular football at the Italian club.

Tottenham have invested in Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali this summer. Sarr has dropped down the pecking order at the London club, and it would be wise of him to seek another challenge.

Tottenham have brought in multiple quality signings this summer, but the Premier League campaign has not started as planned. They have lost the first two league matches, and it remains to be seen whether they can bounce back strongly.

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Sarr could become a long-term Juventus asset

On the other hand, Juventus have not been able to fight for major trophies in recent seasons, and they will look to get back to the top of Italian football once again. They need quality players in order to bounce back strongly.

Sarr could be a long-term asset if he adapts well to Italian football.

Juventus also need more depth in the middle of the park. The 23-year-old is a talented young player with a bright future, and he could develop into an asset for them.

If he manages to impress during his loan spell, the Italian club could look to make the move permanent.