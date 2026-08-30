Cody Gakpo celebrates scoring for Liverpool against Newcastle (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Liverpool attacker Cody Gakpo this summer.

The Netherlands international could be on the move before the window closes, and a report from TEAMtalk claims that he has chosen to pursue a move to Manchester City instead of joining the North London club.

Cody Gakpo chooses Manchester City over Tottenham

The player is likely to cost around £80 million, and it remains to be seen whether Manchester City or Tottenham is prepared to get the deal across the line. The player had reportedly agreed personal terms with Tottenham, and the North London club were preparing to pay in excess of £75 million for him.

As per TEAMtalk, he is now interested in a switch to Manchester City. Manchester City certainly have the financial muscle to pay for him. However, paying close to £80 million for the Liverpool attacker doesn’t make much sense. He had a mediocre season with Liverpool last year, and he has done nothing to justify the price tag. Manchester City or Tottenham should look to sign him for a more reasonable fee.

On the other hand, Liverpool are set to sign Bradley Barcola from PSG, and the Netherlands international would struggle for regular opportunities. It makes sense for them to sell the player and recoup some money from his departure. If they can get £80 million for the player, it would be an excellent bit of business for the club.

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Gakpo snub would be a blow for Tottenham

As for Tottenham, the news will be a huge blow. They were hoping to add a dynamic attacker to the squad, and the 27-year-old could have been ideal. He can play anywhere across the front three. Missing out on the Liverpool star will be disappointing for them.