Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, celebrates after the team secured safety from relegation during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 24, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Iliman Ndiaye has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 26-year-old Senegal International has already given the green light to the Tottenham contract proposal, and he is ready to join them. The London outfit is looking to add more depth to the attacking unit, despite recently signing Savio and Omar Marmoush.

Iliman Ndiaye gives green light to Tottenham move

Ndiaye has been a key player for Everton since joining the club, and he could be an excellent acquisition for Tottenham.

Meanwhile, the deal will now depend on Richarlison agreeing to return to Everton. Tottenham are prepared to complete a double deal.

Romano wrote on X: “Iliman Ndiaye has given green light to Tottenham contract proposal, ready to join Spurs project under Roberto de Zerbi. The agreement now depends on Richarlison to accept Everton move as THFC are ready to close the double deal.”

Richarlison played his best football at Everton, and returning to his former club could be ideal. He is unlikely to get regular opportunities at Tottenham this season. At this stage of his career, he will not want to sit on the bench. Meanwhile, Ndiaye will add unpredictability and technical ability in the final third for Tottenham.

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Ndiaye could boost Tottenham’s attack

The player is at the peak of his career, and this is the right time for him to take on a new challenge. Tottenham are a stronger team now compared to Everton, and they have more chances of fighting for trophies in the coming seasons.

They have done well to improve the midfield and defence this summer, and now they are looking to wrap up the window by strengthening the attacking unit. If they can bring in the necessary additions before the window closes, it would be a successful summer for Tottenham and Roberto De Zerbi.