Aston Villa put their foot down and reject Man U interest in “untouchable” key player – Romano

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Ian Maatsen is not leaving Aston Villa this summer, unlike so many of his teammates from last year’s Europa League winning team.

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Fabrizio Romano is coming into his busiest 24 hours of the year, and sometimes his reporting on transfers that won’t happen is as interesting as his reporting on transfer that will.

He’s just put it out there that, despite rumours of Manchester United interest, Aston Villa will not be selling left back Ian Maatsen.

The Villains consider the Dutchman “untouchable” and have made it known to everyone that he will not be sold this summer. They’ve been raided in almost every position this summer, and they need to spend the final day of this summer making major net gains in terms of squad depth; not more losses.

Maatsen is set for an important season for Unai Emery. and won’t be leaving.

Villa finally put their foot down over latest sale

In almost any other summer, you could see Villa selling Maatsen. Despite their success and repeated Champions League qualification, they’re always looking for a chance to balance the books and bring in some cash for FFP and PSR purposes.

However, after a summer where they have had their first team stripped to the bone, selling far more of their first team options than they would have expected even in their most pessimistic projections, it makes total sense that they make a stand wherever is possible.

They may not even think Maatsen is the right guy for them – it’s just about preventing there being more disruptive change than is absolutely necessary. They lost Lucas Digne to PSG, they can’t also sell their other left back option, especially at this stage.