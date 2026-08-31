€55m winger signs contract with Aston Villa ahead of Premier League move

Ibrahim Mbaye #20 of Senegal controls the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match between Group G Winner and Group A/E/H/I/J Third Place at Seattle Stadium on July 01, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Ibrahim Mbaye is close to completing his move to Aston Villa, with the deal now apparently having been signed.

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As we approach the final 24 hours of the transfer window, things are about to get very hectic, and big completed deals are going to come thick and fast.

PSG just confirmed that their winger Bradley Barcola has signed for Liverpool for a fee which could rise to £123m. And yet this same day, they’re also close to agreeing another major departure.

French transfer insider Ibrahim Mbaye is on the case with an update on the situation around Ibrahim Mbaye.

Mbaye agrees Aston Villa contract with €55m move green lit

The teenage winger was starting to make his breakthrough as a regular sub and occasional starter for Luis Enrique’s side last season, but made it clear he wanted a move this summer to a team which will feature him as a starter.

He has apparently now just signed his contract with Aston Villa, a five year deal with a one year option.

Villa will pay PSG €55m up front, with a 10% sell on clause also mentioned. Considering some of the transfers we’ve seen this summer, that is a good price for an 18 year old with lots of pedigree and lots of potential.

This feels like a transfer which could go either way – if Mbaye fulfils his potential this is a bargain fee. If the rumbling about a disruptive family and agent situation proves to have merit, it could be a disaster for Villa, who need an immediate impact to repair their shredded squad.