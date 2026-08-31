"He wants to stay" - Father confirms Liverpool player has no desire to leave

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Alexis Mac Allister has no plans to leave Liverpool, with his father Carlos insisting the Argentina international remains fully committed to continuing his career at Anfield.



The midfielder has attracted interest from several major clubs during the summer, including Manchester City and Real Madrid, but his camp has now made the player’s position clear.

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Despite Liverpool yet to open talks over a new contract, Mac Allister’s preference is to remain part of Andoni Iraola’s project.

Mac Allister wants to stay at Liverpool

Speaking to WinWin, Carlos Mac Allister dismissed suggestions that his son is considering an exit.

He said, as reported by Fabrizio Romano: “Alexis is not thinking of leaving Liverpool. He wants to stay at the club”.

He added: “Liverpool has not started talks to renew the Alexis contract, but the player’s desire is to continue in the club”.

The comments come amid renewed speculation over Manchester City’s interest.

This Is Anfield reports that City had explored Mac Allister as a possible alternative to Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez, while Real Madrid have also monitored his situation.

However, Liverpool have consistently resisted approaches. TEAMtalk reported that Mac Allister and his representatives had already rebuffed interest from several clubs because the midfielder wanted to remain at Anfield.

Reds should move quickly on a new contract

Mac Allister’s stance is obviously positive news for Liverpool, but the contract situation should not be ignored.

The 27-year-old remains one of the club’s most technically gifted midfielders, and allowing uncertainty to grow would only invite more interest from rivals.

His current deal is moving closer to its final stages, so Liverpool should begin renewal talks sooner rather than later.

Mac Allister may have had an inconsistent 2025-26 campaign, but his qualities remain obvious. He can dictate possession, operate under pressure and contribute from several midfield roles.

More importantly, he wants to stay.

That gives Liverpool a strong starting point for negotiations.

If Iraola still views him as a central part of the team, tying him down now would remove unnecessary speculation and protect his long-term value.

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