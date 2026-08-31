Carrick praised Man United player after special performance against Ipswich

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Kobbie Mainoo delivered a major reminder of his quality as Manchester United bounced back from their opening-day defeat with an emphatic 5-2 victory over Ipswich Town at Old Trafford.



Bruno Fernandes naturally dominated the headlines after scoring a hat-trick, but Mainoo’s first start of the season was arguably just as encouraging for Michael Carrick.

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The academy graduate controlled large parts of the midfield and gave United the balance they had lacked in the previous week’s defeat to Hull City.

Carrick praises Mainoo’s performance for Man United

Speaking after the Ipswich victory, Carrick offered a simple but powerful assessment of Mainoo’s performance.

‘Kobbie was immense’, he said, as reported by Samuel Luckhurst.

Carrick expanded on that praise by explaining that Mainoo was excellent across the board and helped underpin United’s entire performance.

The Guardian reported that Carrick felt there was very little Mainoo needed to improve based on Sunday’s display, describing him as “pretty much all-around very good” on his first start back.

The numbers supported that assessment. Sky Sports highlighted that Mainoo completed more dribbles than any other player on the pitch while also making three tackles.

His physicality and composure were particularly noticeable as United took control after going behind.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿💥 𝐊𝐎𝐁𝐁𝐈𝐄 𝐌𝐀𝐈𝐍𝐎𝐎 (𝟐𝟏) vs Ipswich Town: • MOST DEF. CONTRIBUTIONS (14)

• MOST DRIBBLES (4)

• 9/11 Ground Duels Won

• 9 Ball Recoveries

• 3 Tackles

• 2 Interceptions

• 10 Line-Breaking Passes

• 4/5 Dribbles

• 90% Pass Accuracy MASTERCLASS. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2wJfU6xSU5 — Rising Stars XI (@RisingStarXI) August 30, 2026

Mainoo has given Carrick a selection problem

Mainoo’s performance could prove extremely important for Man United.

The club spent heavily strengthening midfield this summer, meaning the 21-year-old entered the season facing serious competition for minutes. Against Ipswich, though, he looked anything but a squad player.

His greatest strength remains his ability to escape pressure. Mainoo can receive the ball in crowded areas, turn away from opponents and carry possession forward in a way few United midfielders can replicate.

That gives Carrick a genuine selection dilemma.

United have invested in experienced and athletic midfield options, but Mainoo offers something different and his connection to the academy only makes his emergence more valuable.

One performance should not determine the entire midfield hierarchy, but Carrick’s reaction tells its own story.

Fernandes won the match with his goals, yet Mainoo helped United control it.

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