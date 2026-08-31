Chelsea contact agents to explore opportunity to sign Frenchman in late move

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea are exploring a late move for Roma midfielder Manu Koné as Xabi Alonso’s side assess their final options before the transfer window closes.



The France international has emerged alongside Monaco’s Lamine Camara as one of the Blues’ leading midfield targets.

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Chelsea have not yet made a formal bid, but contact with Koné’s representatives suggests the club are preparing alternatives in case their preferred plans change during the final hours of the window.

Chelsea contact Manu Kone’s agents

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have made contact with Koné’s camp to understand the conditions of a possible move.

The 25-year-old is on Chelsea’s shortlist alongside Camara, although talks are not considered advanced at this stage.

Roma would prefer to keep Koné and have yet to receive an official offer from Stamford Bridge.

Football Italia also reports that Chelsea have opened discussions with the midfielder’s representatives during the final 48 hours of the transfer window.

Koné remains under contract with Roma until 2029, which leaves the Serie A club in a strong negotiating position.

Chelsea’s interest comes while they continue working on Camara.

Koné would give Premier League giants another profile

Koné would bring something slightly different to Chelsea’s current midfield.

He is powerful, aggressive without the ball and comfortable carrying possession through pressure.

That profile could complement Moises Caicedo particularly well and give Alonso another physically dominant option in central areas.

The issue is timing. With the deadline approaching, convincing Roma to sell an important starter without much time to find a replacement could require Chelsea to pay a significant premium.

That may explain why Camara currently appears the more developed option.

Still, Chelsea are smart to keep multiple possibilities open. Late transfer windows can change quickly, and having an alternative such as Koné prevents the club from becoming too dependent on one negotiation.

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