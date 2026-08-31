Three late suitors have emerged for Newcastle United attacker Nick Woltemade

Nick Woltemade of Newcastle United (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United could sanction a surprise late loan exit for Nick Woltemade, with Napoli emerging as the strongest contenders to sign the Germany international before the transfer window closes.



The 24-year-old only arrived from Stuttgart last summer, but his position at St James’ Park has become less certain following a difficult debut campaign and increased competition for attacking places.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Newcastle are not actively forcing Woltemade out, although a temporary move could be approved if the right financial package arrives.

Napoli lead race for Nick Woltemade loan

According to Sky Sports, Napoli are showing the strongest interest in Woltemade, while Juventus and RB Leipzig have also been linked with the striker.

Newcastle would require a significant loan fee before allowing him to leave, particularly because Woltemade remains under contract until June 2031. The Magpies are equally comfortable keeping him if their conditions are not satisfied.

The situation remains active. Napoli Magazine reported that Napoli continued discussions with both Newcastle and Woltemade’s representatives on Saturday.

Fabrizio Romano indicated that a move could become more realistic if Napoli first create space in their squad, particularly through a Noa Lang departure.

A loan move could help the Newcastle United attacker

Newcastle have an interesting decision to make.

Woltemade was a major investment only a year ago, so permanently giving up on him now would be premature. However, keeping an expensive young striker on the bench could be equally damaging.

A season at Napoli could offer the ideal middle ground.

Champions League football and regular minutes in Serie A would give Woltemade an opportunity to rebuild confidence without Newcastle losing control of his future.

His technical style could also be better suited to Italian football than the physical demands he has encountered in England.

The key is the structure of any agreement. Newcastle should avoid including a cheap purchase option that allows Napoli to benefit if Woltemade suddenly rediscovers his best form.

A straight loan with a strong fee, and perhaps performance-related bonuses, would make much more sense.

Newcastle interested in 21-year-old ace but £60m asking price raises concerns