Official: Liverpool announce potential £123m attacker deal is complete after long saga

Bradley Barcola signs for Liverpool.

Liverpool have just completed a massive deal to sign Bradley Barcola from PSG in what could end up being the biggest move of the summer in the Premier League.

If you enjoy CaughtOffside coverage and want to see more of it, add us as a preferred source on Google to make us a favourite and see more of our content.

As we approach the final 24 hours of the transfer window, things are getting intense, and there are big deals being completed at quite the clip.

Liverpool have just announced the completion of their huge deal to sign Bradley Barcola from PSG. Reports hold that an initial £106m deal which could rise to £123m is done.

Transfer insider Ben Jacobs has more on the deal: Liverpool have told him they consider former Lyon man Barcola “one of the most outstanding wide attacking talents in world football” as they seek to replace Mo Salah.

Barcola has had great success at PSG, but knows he’s always going to be stuck behind an exceptional first choice front three under Luis Enrique. A move to a team where he can be a start makes sense, and Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola is going to be building his attack around the 23 year old.

Barcola ready for fresh start at Liverpool; PSG have already moved on

From here, it feels like Liverpool’s business for the summer is pretty much done. They have an offer from Manchester City for Cody Gakpo which Jacobs says they’re still considering.

For their part, PSG have already compensated for Barcola’s loss, signing up Mika Godts, Ferran Torres Maghnes Akliouche this summer to join their attack. It’s going to be fascinating to see how this deal ends up looking for all the teams involved.