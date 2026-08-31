Liverpool locked in £75m deadline day battle over Premier League winger who is already on strike

Ismaela Sarr is potentially on his way to Liverpool – but it could be a messy situation in these last days of the window to get it sorted.

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Top transfer insider Fabrizio Romano tends to dominate these final days of the transfer window, but there’s enough going on for others to make their names too.

Santi Aouna doesn’t have as broad a range as Romano, but when it comes to French moves and Francophone players he’s always well connected. His latest update comes on Ismaila Sarr and his potential move to Liverpool.

The Reds are on the verge of landing Bradley Barcola as part of another major summer spending surge, but they’re not going to finish there. They also want Crystal Palace winger Sarr to add to Andoni Iraola’s options.

Ismaila Sarr story about to get messy as standoff continues

Whichever way this deal ends up, it looks like it’s going to get messy.

Palace are said to be demanding £75m for the winger because they’re “unhappy” about being made to sell so late into the window. They’re “dragging out” negotiations to try and drive up the bidding from an increasingly desperate Liverpool.

Meanwhile Sarr is putting pressure on from his end. He’s missed training and has made it clear

Now it becomes a game of brinksmanship – how much do Palace hold out for, knowing they’ve got an unhappy player on their hands if the moves fall through. And how firm do Liverpool stand, knowing they’re on the verge of going into the season lacking an important attacking option?

It’s going to be a fascinating last 34 hours of the window.