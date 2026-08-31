Liverpool and Newcastle to battle for €75m attacker who can play anywhere in attack

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Liverpool have joined the race for Lille forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo, but Newcastle United are now threatening to beat the Reds to one of Ligue 1’s most exciting young attackers.



The 21-year-old Belgium international enjoyed an impressive campaign in France last season, contributing eight goals and six assists while demonstrating his versatility across the frontline.

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Liverpool’s interest comes as Andoni Iraola continues searching for another wide attacker, but the asking price and Newcastle’s rapidly advancing negotiations could complicate matters.

Liverpool and Newcastle chase Fernandez-Pardo

According to transfer journalist Nicolò Schira, Liverpool and Newcastle are both interested in signing Fernandez-Pardo, with Lille demanding around €75m to sanction his departure.

The Belgian’s versatility is a major attraction. He can operate on either wing, centrally behind a striker or even through the middle, giving Liverpool another flexible attacking option.

However, Newcastle appear to have taken an important lead. Foot Mercato reported that the Magpies are now close to an agreement with Lille after accelerating negotiations and moving towards the French club’s valuation.

Fernandez-Pardo has also been removed from Lille’s first-team training group while his future is resolved, another indication that a transfer is becoming increasingly likely.

Reds cannot waste any more time in making signings

Fernandez-Pardo certainly fits Liverpool’s recruitment profile.

At 21, he already has top-flight and international experience but still possesses significant development potential. His pace, dribbling ability and positional flexibility would give Iraola another unpredictable attacking weapon.

The problem is the price.

€75m is a significant investment for a player who is still developing, particularly when Liverpool have already walked away from Brighton’s £80m valuation of Yankuba Minteh.

Newcastle’s progress also changes the situation. Liverpool can no longer simply monitor Fernandez-Pardo and wait for Lille’s demands to fall if the Magpies are prepared to move closer to the asking price.

That means Liverpool now face a decision: either make a serious late push or concentrate on another winger.

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