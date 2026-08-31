Dan Burn of Newcastle grabs hold of Brian Brobbey of Sunderland (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Matias Soule has been linked with a move away from AS Roma this summer.

Sunderland are interested in signing the 23-year-old attacker, but they will face competition from Newcastle United, as per TEAMtalk. Roma are looking to bring in more attacking reinforcements this summer, and they might need to sell players in order to raise funds.

Soule could prove to be an interesting acquisition for both Newcastle and Sunderland. He will create chances for his teammates and can score goals himself. The South American is still young, has a lot of potential, and could develop into an important Premier League player.

Newcastle have sold multiple players this summer, and they need more quality in the team. They still haven’t properly replaced Anthony Gordon, and signing Soule could be a wise decision.

On the other hand, Sunderland had a very impressive season following promotion last year. They have secured European football, and they need a deeper squad to do well across multiple competitions.

Sunderland are looking at multiple attacking options right now, and it remains to be seen who they end up signing eventually.

Meanwhile, the Italian club will not want to sell the player cheaply, and the English clubs will have to pay a premium to get the deal done. The move to the Premier League could be exciting for the South American, and he would get to prove himself at a higher level. If he manages to impress with Newcastle or Sunderland, he might be able to play for a bigger club in future.