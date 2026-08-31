Liverpool’s €35m transfer is done – but his destination this season still isn’t certain

Lucca Brughmans playing for Genk.

Liverpool have a new goalkeeper coming in – but his immediate future depends on the situation of another Red.

If you enjoy CaughtOffside coverage and want to see more of it, add us as a preferred source on Google to make us a favourite and see more of our content.

It’s going to be a very busy final full day in the transfer market, with teams all across Europe trying to get deals done before tomorrow evening’s deadline.

Premier League teams have just had their second weekend of games, giving all of them a much better idea of where they’re still lacking.

The fact that major deals could still go through means we could see huge chain reactions of domino effect moves up and down the league. Liverpool’s interest in a talented young goalkeeper shows one of them.

Liverpool hold all the cards in potential Premier League keeper shuffle

Fabrizio Romano has just reported that the Reds are about to sign Lucca Brughmans from Genk in Belgium. They will pay €33m plus €2m in add ons for the 18 year old.

That is effectively a done deal – and the plan is to loan him back to Genk where he’s been starting regularly and developing. However Romano points out there is one condition under which he comes straight to Anfield.

The Reds’ current backup, Giorgi Mamardashvili, has been linked to a number of Premier League teams including Nottingham Forest. If someone makes a big bid for him and persuades Liverpool to sell, then Brughmans will come in immediately and back up Alisson for the season.

So in this case the situation of a few players hangs in the balance with little over 48 hours left in the window.