Liverpool stance revealed on Crystal Palace winger Ismaila Sarr

Liverpool FC
Posted by
Andoni Iraola during Liverpool's draw vs Newcastle
(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Liverpool have stepped up their pursuit of Crystal Palace winger Ismaïla Sarr, with the Senegal international reportedly keen to make the switch to Anfield before the transfer window closes.

Andoni Iraola’s side are still looking for another right-sided attacker after moving away from an £80m deal for Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Sarr has now emerged as a more experienced Premier League option, and Liverpool have submitted a fresh offer as they attempt to convince Palace to negotiate.

Sarr wants Liverpool move this summer

Ismaila Sarr in action for Crystal Palace
Ismaila Sarr in action for Crystal Palace (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

According to The Sun, talks between Liverpool and Crystal Palace are continuing, with Sarr pushing for a move to Merseyside.

The 28-year-old reportedly feels the time is right for a new challenge after two successful seasons at Selhurst Park.

Liverpool have made a new offer, although Palace had yet to formally respond. Sarr remains under contract until 2029, leaving Palace in a strong negotiating position.

Palace have previously resisted Liverpool’s interest. talkSPORT reported that the Eagles rejected an earlier informal approach and made it clear they were reluctant to lose another important attacker so late in the window.

Sarr has also missed the opening weeks of the season with a groin injury.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal exclusive
Sources: Arsenal make ‘generational’ talent their top target amid rising interest
Liverpool stadium external view
Report: Contact made as Liverpool call agent of Premier League star with 20 goals, 19 assists to replace Gakpo
Andoni Iraola
‘Deal on’ – Fabrizio Romano drops exciting Liverpool update as Reds make official contact ahead of deadline day

Could the Palace winger shine at Anfeld?

Ismaila Sarr with Senegal at the World Cup
Ismaila Sarr with Senegal at the World Cup (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Sarr may not carry the same long-term potential as Minteh, but he could actually represent the safer deal for Liverpool.

He already understands Premier League football, offers genuine pace from wide areas and has shown that he can contribute goals in a Palace side that has enjoyed considerable success.

At 28, Liverpool would be buying a player in his prime rather than paying an enormous premium for potential.

The biggest difficulty is Palace’s position. They have no financial need to sell and could reasonably argue that replacing Sarr with days remaining would cost almost as much as they receive for him.

However, the player wanting the move gives Liverpool an important advantage.

If Sarr makes his preference clear and Liverpool submit a sufficiently strong offer, Palace may eventually decide that keeping an unsettled player is unnecessary.

Exclusive: Arsenal not pursuing Liverpool transfer target as they wait on Julian Alvarez

 

More Stories Ismaila Sarr

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *