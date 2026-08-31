Liverpool stance revealed on Crystal Palace winger Ismaila Sarr

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Liverpool have stepped up their pursuit of Crystal Palace winger Ismaïla Sarr, with the Senegal international reportedly keen to make the switch to Anfield before the transfer window closes.



Andoni Iraola’s side are still looking for another right-sided attacker after moving away from an £80m deal for Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh.

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Sarr has now emerged as a more experienced Premier League option, and Liverpool have submitted a fresh offer as they attempt to convince Palace to negotiate.

Sarr wants Liverpool move this summer

According to The Sun, talks between Liverpool and Crystal Palace are continuing, with Sarr pushing for a move to Merseyside.

The 28-year-old reportedly feels the time is right for a new challenge after two successful seasons at Selhurst Park.

Liverpool have made a new offer, although Palace had yet to formally respond. Sarr remains under contract until 2029, leaving Palace in a strong negotiating position.

Palace have previously resisted Liverpool’s interest. talkSPORT reported that the Eagles rejected an earlier informal approach and made it clear they were reluctant to lose another important attacker so late in the window.

Sarr has also missed the opening weeks of the season with a groin injury.

Could the Palace winger shine at Anfeld?

Sarr may not carry the same long-term potential as Minteh, but he could actually represent the safer deal for Liverpool.

He already understands Premier League football, offers genuine pace from wide areas and has shown that he can contribute goals in a Palace side that has enjoyed considerable success.

At 28, Liverpool would be buying a player in his prime rather than paying an enormous premium for potential.

The biggest difficulty is Palace’s position. They have no financial need to sell and could reasonably argue that replacing Sarr with days remaining would cost almost as much as they receive for him.

However, the player wanting the move gives Liverpool an important advantage.

If Sarr makes his preference clear and Liverpool submit a sufficiently strong offer, Palace may eventually decide that keeping an unsettled player is unnecessary.

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