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Chelsea attacker Mykhailo Mudryk is open to a move to Tottenham Hotspur before the transfer window closes.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the player has already said yes to a move to Tottenham, and he wants to work with Italian manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Leeds United are also interested in the player, but the attacker has put all other options on hold because he wants to join the North London club. Discussions are underway between the two clubs over a potential loan deal.

Mudryk was suspended for doping in December 2024, and the Ukrainian International has now been cleared to play. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham can get the deal across the line.

If he regains his confidence, he could be a useful player for Tottenham. They need more quality and depth in the attacking unit, and the Ukrainian will be determined to get his career back on track. His desire to succeed at the highest level could be an added bonus for Tottenham if they manage to get the deal done.

Signing the player on loan would be a no-risk acquisition, and if he impresses at the London club, Tottenham could sign him permanently in the summer. It could be a deal with huge potential upside for the North London outfit.

Meanwhile, the player has no future at Chelsea, and letting him leave the club on loan or permanently would be ideal for them. Chelsea will certainly hope he impresses during his loan so they can sell him at the end of the season.