(Photo by James Fearn/Getty Images)

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing the Hull City defender Ryan Giles.

West Ham need to bring in a quality left-back before the window closes, and Giles could prove to be an interesting option for them. As per Alex Crook, Hull City are unwilling to lose him, and manager Sergej Jakirović has already made his feelings clear about a potential exit.

Clubs like Burnley and Wolves were trying to sign the player, as West Ham recently sanctioned the departure of El Hadji Malick Diouf to Brentford, and they were hoping to replace him properly. Giles could have been a useful option, but they will have to look at alternatives now.

West Ham were relegated from the Premier League last season, and they will be looking to get back into the top flight as quickly as possible. They need to plug the team’s weaknesses to bounce back strongly. They were quite poor at the back last season, and losing a player like Diouf will only make things worse for them defensively. It remains to be seen whether they can replace him properly.

Meanwhile, Hull City have been promoted to the Premier League, and they will not want to lose key players this summer, as they will be hoping to survive in the top flight, and keeping Giles at the club could prove essential.

It remains to be seen whether West Ham can find alternatives in the market now. The window is closing soon, and the Hammers will have to act quickly if they want to sort out the defensive unit.