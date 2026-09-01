(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Yankuba Minteh has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool all summer.

According to Ben Jacobs on GMS, the player’s representatives are hoping to secure a move to Liverpool before the window closes. Brighton are reportedly holding out for a fee of £80 million. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool are prepared to pay a premium for him.

Yankuba Minteh could solve Liverpool’s right-wing problem

Minteh has done well in the Premier League since joining Brighton, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition for Liverpool. He’s currently sidelined with an injury, but he is expected to return to action in a few weeks. Liverpool need more balance in the attacking unit, and someone like Minteh would be ideal.

Mohamed Salah has left the club, and Liverpool need someone who can play on the right flank consistently. The Brighton star would be ideal for them. However, the asking price is quite high, and Liverpool will probably hope to sign him for a more reasonable fee. They have already had offers rejected for the player, and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to wait it out and make a move in future instead of overpaying now.

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Minteh could be tempted by Liverpool move

Cody Gakpo has also been linked with a move away from Liverpool. They will need to replace the Netherlands International properly if he decides to move on. He has been linked with clubs like Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

Minteh will certainly be tempted to join a big club like Liverpool. It remains to be seen whether his representative can work out a deal. The player will certainly look to sort out his future quickly and focus on his football again.