Fresh twist as Man United trying again to sign Alejandro Balde before tonight's deadline

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Alejandro Balde in the pre-match warm-up for Barcelona
Alejandro Balde in the pre-match warm-up for Barcelona (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

We could reportedly see some late business from Manchester United after all, with reports that they’re back in for Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde.

The 22-year-old has been on the agenda for Man Utd this summer, though Fabrizio Romano recently reported exclusively for CaughtOffside that a deal was looking unlikely.

Despite the Red Devils looking into a deal for Balde, it seems the player’s preference is to stay at Barcelona, even if the club had been considering selling him in order to make significant profit on a homegrown player.

Now Jijantes are reporting that United seem to have come back in for Balde in the last few hours as they try to step up efforts to get a deal done before tonight’s deadline…

“We’ve reported on the channel that in the last few hours Manchester United has stepped up its interest in Alejandro Balde and is trying to convince the Barça full-back,” the post above reads.

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It will be interesting to see if this Balde story develops into something concrete, though we must admit that our sources have played down this rumour for the time being.

Alejandro Balde of FC Barcelona
Alejandro Balde of FC Barcelona (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Things can change quickly on Deadline Day, but our current understanding is that United are not expecting any new arrivals.

That could be a major error, as it looks like MUFC could really do with an upgrade on Luke Shaw, who is ageing and past his best, as well as generally quite injury-prone.

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Balde could undoubtedly be a fine signing if possible, but they’re leaving it very late and there doesn’t seem to be much genuine hope there of convincing the player to leave Barca.

The Spain international might be one to look at again in the future, but for now he hasn’t opened the door for an exit from the Nou Camp.

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