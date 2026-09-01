Alex Scott of Bournemouth (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott is reportedly set to be one of the top targets on the market for 2027, with a transfer value of around £100m.

Scott was already on the radar of top clubs this summer, with Chelsea in particular looking at the talented young Englishman as their preferred replacement for Enzo Fernandez.

However, Bournemouth always insisted they would not be selling Scott, and it now looks like they’re set to cash in on him for as much as £100m next year, according to the Daily Mirror.

The report also names Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United as being among the clubs who’ve looked at him.

Is Alex Scott really worth £100m?

Scott has undoubtedly impressed in the Premier League, and he seems like he has it in him to shine at a bigger club.

Still, some of his underlying stats don’t necessarily look that mind-blowing, so it’s debatable if he’s really a £100m player.

See the table below for how Scott compares in some key metrics next to other midfielders who’ve moved for big money this summer…

Scott is still young and can improve further, of course, but it will be interesting to see if a price tag as high as £100m actually puts a few teams off pursuing this any further.

Bournemouth will surely still hope to keep him, though, as he’s become an important part of this exciting young squad.

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What other major sales could we see at Bournemouth?

We know Bournemouth tend to let their star names go eventually, with Antoine Semenyo moving to Manchester City back in January, while Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez left last summer for Real Madrid and Liverpool, respectively.

Scott will now be one to watch, and there’s also surely a good chance that Eli Junior Kroupi and Rayan will be on the radar of bigger clubs if they continue to perform.

Kroupi is currently out injured, but he was in outstanding form last season and it could be tough for the Cherries to keep hold of him if he plays like that again once he returns.