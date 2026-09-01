Cole Palmer and Enzo Fernandez (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea have reportedly agreed to sell Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City for a package worth £125m, making it a British record deal.

The Argentina international looks set to leave Chelsea for Man City on Deadline Day after months of speculation over his future.

Fernandez will now become a City player after a mixed spell at Stamford Bridge, where he had some fine moments but also proved a tad underwhelming.

There’s no doubt, however, that Fernandez has immense potential and that he could thrive in an environment like the Etihad Stadium, where he’ll also link up again with former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca.

Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City transfer set to go through

Both Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein have now confirmed that the Fernandez to City deal is set to go through, so all we’re waiting for now is the official announcement…

?? BREAKING: Enzo Fernández to Manchester City, HERE WE GO! ?? Deal in place for fee over £125m after a long negotiation as Chelsea approved the sale. Enzo only wanted Manchester City and he’s now set for medical at #MCFC. pic.twitter.com/R8rGpD24rc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2026

“BREAKING: Enzo Fernández to Manchester City, HERE WE GO! Deal in place for fee over £125m after a long negotiation as Chelsea approved the sale. Enzo only wanted Manchester City and he’s now set for medical at #MCFC,” Romano posted.

Meanwhile, Ornstein also stated: “EXCLUSIVE: Manchester City reach agreement with Chelsea to sign Enzo Fernandez. Package for 25yo midfielder work £125m so matches British transfer record. Argentina int’l granted permission by to undergo medical & complete #MCFC move.”

? EXCLUSIVE: Manchester City reach agreement with Chelsea to sign Enzo Fernandez. Package for 25yo midfielder work £125m so matches British transfer record. Argentina int’l granted permission by #CFC to undergo medical & complete #MCFC move @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/Y1bjwO8qsw — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 1, 2026

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Manchester City splash the cash on new-look midfield

It’s been an astonishing summer of spending by City as they’ve completely rebuilt their midfield following the sale of Rodri to Barcelona.

Elliot Anderson and Ayyoub Bouaddi have already joined MCFC, and now Fernandez is the third new addition in that position in this window.

Man City midfield signings Fee Club Elliot Anderson £116m Nottingham Forest Ayyoub Bouaddi £86m Lille Enzo Fernandez £125m Chelsea

Bouaddi cost £86m, as per BBC Sport, while Anderson’s fee was £116m, also via BBC Sport, so that’s a total of £327m on their three new midfielders.

Still, City have also made a huge amount from player sales to balance the books, with the likes of Savio, Rodri, James Trafford, Tijjani Reijnders, and Nico Gonzalez all leaving.