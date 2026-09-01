(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea are hoping to sign the AS Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara.

The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League, and it remains to be seen whether the Blues can get across the line before the window closes. Enzo Fernandez is closing in on a move to Manchester City, and they need a quality alternative.

According to reports, the player has already had a Zoom call with Xabi Alonso regarding a move.

Lamine Camara could replace Enzo Fernandez

Camara will add physicality, drive and defensive cover in the middle of the park. He has shown his quality with Monaco and the Senegal national team. He has the ability to play for a bigger club, and a move to the Premier League could be ideal for him.

Chelsea have submitted an offer of €45 million for the player, but it has been turned down, according to Matt Law. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea decides to return with an improved offer to sign the player.

Camara is a young player with a lot of potential, and he could develop into a key player for Chelsea.

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Camara could strengthen Chelsea’s midfield

The Blues have done well in the transfer market so far, and they have been reaping the rewards of that. They have started the season well, and they will look to challenge for major trophies. Adding more depth in the middle of the park will be essential before the window closes, and Camara seems like the ideal fit for them.

The midfielder will also be attracted to the idea of playing in the Premier League, and he hopes the two clubs can finalise an agreement. The 22-year-old will look to sort out his future quickly and focus on his football.